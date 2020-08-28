EU prepares Turkey sanctions in case diplomatic measures fail

The European Union stepped up threats of more sanctions against Turkey over its energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean in a bid to address demands by Greece and Cyprus, Forbes reports.

EU foreign-policy chief Josep Borrell said he would begin compiling a list of possible penalties that would be directed at individuals, but which could be expanded to include assets, ships as well as restricting Turkish access to European ports and supplies. Such measures may be discussed at a meeting of the bloc’s leaders next month if there isn’t diplomatic progress.

“We must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialog and, at the same time, showing collective strength in the defense of our common interest,” Borrell said. “We want to give a serious chance to dialog.”