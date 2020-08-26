Spain to call in army to help control coronavirus spread

Spain is going to enlist the help of the army to identify people who’ve been exposed to the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said, тхе the BBC reports.

About 2,000 soldiers who are trained in tracking are going to be sent to the regions.

Some experts have blamed a lack of virus trackers for a surge in cases in parts of the country, including Madrid and Catalonia.

Spain has more than 400,000 confirmed cases of the virus – the highest in western Europe – and one of the fastest infection rates on the continent. Almost 29,000 people have died.