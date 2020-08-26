Rep. Ilhan Omar joins Congressional Armenian Caucus

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

Since her “present” vote on the Armenian Genocide resolution (H.Res.296), which passed in an overwhelming and bipartisan manner on October 29, 2019, Rep. Omar has dedicated serious time and attention engaging with her Armenian American constituents in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district.

Rep. Omar thus joins fellow members of the Minnesota congressional delegation Reps. Betty McCollum and Collin Peterson, as members of the Armenian Caucus.

Last October Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was widely criticized for abstaining on Armenian Genocide Resolution.

She was one of just two Democrats to vote ‘present’ on a resolution recognizing the Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Turks a century ago.

After casting her vote, Omar said in a statement: “I also believe accountability for human rights violations—especially ethnic cleansing and genocide—is paramount. But accountability and recognition of genocide should not be used as cudgel in a political fight.”