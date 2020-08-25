Rep. Debbie Dingell joins Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues

Longtime Member of Congress Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) has joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

“We take this opportunity to thank Very Rev. Fr. Aren Jebejian, Pastor of St. John Armenian Church of Southfield, Michigan, Christine Derdarian, Esq. and Renee Axt for their longtime and diligent efforts to encourage Rep. Dingell to join the Congressional Armenian Caucus and to educate her on priority issues for her Armenian American constituents,” the Assembly said.

#Breaking: Longtime Member of Congress Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) just joined the Congressional Caucus on Armenian… Gepostet von Armenian Assembly of America am Dienstag, 25. August 2020

Established in 1995, the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues (Armenian Caucus) is an informal, bipartisan group of legislators dedicated to maintaining and strengthening the U.S.-Armenia relationship.

The coordinated efforts of this diverse coalition of Congressional friends of Armenia and the Armenian American community help to raise awareness of Armenian American issues on Capitol Hill, with the White House, and with the American people.



Under their leadership, and with the hard work of Armenian-Americans throughout the country, membership in the Caucus has almost doubled since 2001 and continues to grow. I