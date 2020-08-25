Colombian Wbeymar Angulo to play for Armenian national team

FC Gandasar-Kapan midfielder Wbeymar Angulo will play for the Armenian national team.

The Football Federation of Armenia has reached an agreement with the club.

Wbeymar Angulo, who is of Colombian descent, has been playing in Armenia since 2015 and is legally entitled to play for Armenia.

“I’m very happy and can’t believe I will play for the Armenian national team. I have played in Armenia for almost five years, and have always waited for this moment. It’s a dream come true. I thank God for this,” the midfielder said.

“If i am included in squad for the upcoming matches against North Macedonia and Estonia, I will do my best to prove that this was the right decision. I will do my best for my family, which is always watching for me and for my Armenia, which is now my country too,” he added.

Speaking about the head coach Joaquín Caparrós, Angulo said: “We all know about Caparros’s journey in Spain, about his experience and what a great coach he is. I hope to learn a lot from him, and I am sure, that we can cooperate with each other easily and productively.”