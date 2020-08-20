Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny unconscious after suspected poisoning

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny was admitted to an intensive care unit on Thursday over suspected poisoning, his press secretary Kira Yarmysh said on Twitter.

“Alexei is still unconscious and is on ventilation. Police officers were called to the hospital at our request,” she wrote.

Earlier on Thursday, Yarmysh said that the plane carrying Alexei Navalny made an emergency landing in Omsk after he felt unwell. According to Yarmysh, Navalny only drank tea in the morning, suggesting that he could have been poisoned.