Joe Biden crowned as Democratic challenger to Trump

Joe Biden has been officially anointed the Democratic presidential candidate at the party’s convention, helped over the line with some glowing testimonials from elder statesmen, the BBC reports.

Mr Biden, the former vice-president under President Barack Obama, became his party’s nominee on Tuesday night in a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states.

Two Democratic former presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican, endorsed Mr Biden.

Mr Clinton said President Donald Trump had brought “chaos” to the Oval Office.

This is Mr Biden’s third White House bid, having formerly run in 1988 and 2008. The 77-year-old’s campaign appeared to be in danger of collapse back in February this year.