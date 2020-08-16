Rival rallies in Minsk as stand-off continues after presidential election

Opponents of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are set to gather for another day of protest in Minsk over disputed elections last weekend, the BBC reports.

The “March for Freedom”, planned for Sunday afternoon, comes amid growing anger over alleged poll-rigging and police violence at subsequent protests.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mr Lukashenko are gathering at Independence Square for their own rally in the city.

According to BelTa, the rally is being held “in support of peace and security in Belarus.”

The unrest erupted after Mr Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in last week’s election, the result of which has been condemned amid widespread allegations of vote-rigging.

Mr Lukashenko said on Saturday that Russia had agreed to offer security assistance in the case of external military threats.