Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Serbia detained

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Serbia Eldar Hasanov has been detained on suspicion of embezzlement of state funds, the Azerbaijani State Security Service reports.

Criminal cases have been initiated against a number of officials of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for “exceeding their powers and causing significant damage to the interests of the state.”

“Reasonable suspicions that arose during the financial inspections, indicate that the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Eldar Hasanov, misused significant amount of budget funds and committed other offences,” the Security Service said

The diplomat has been detained as a suspect.