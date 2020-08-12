Google can now read grocery labels for blind people

Google’s AI can now identify food in the supermarket, in a move designed to help the visually impaired, the BBC reports.

It is part of Google’s Lookout app, which aims to help those with low or no vision identify things around them.

A new update has added the ability for a computer voice to say aloud what food it thinks a person is holding based on its visual appearance.

One UK blindness charity welcomed the move, saying it could help boost blind people’s independence.

Google says the feature will “be able to distinguish between a can of corn and a can of green beans”.