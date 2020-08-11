TopWorld

Belarus opposition leader Tikhanovskaya leaves for Lithuania

Siranush Ghazanchyan August 11, 2020, 11:25
Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

Belarus’s opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has left the country and is “safe” in Lithuania, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius says.

“Svetlana Tikhanovskaya is safe. She is in Lithuania,” Linkevicius tweeted.

Ms Tikhanovskaya’s departure came as protests went on for a second day over Sunday’s presidential poll.

Her campaign team said she was avoiding the protests because of “possible provocations”.

Election results gave President Alexander Lukashenko 80%, but Ms Tikhanovskaya refuses to accept them.

