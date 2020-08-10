Lebanon’s government resigns over Beirut blast

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab has announced the resignation of his government Monday following the devastating August 4 explosion in Beirut’s port, which stirred public outrage.

Many people have accused the country’s leaders of culpability through their alleged negligence and corruption.

Protesters have taken to the streets for two straight days over the blast.

The president has said the massive blast was the result of the detonation of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored unsafely at the port for years.

The blast devastated parts of Beirut, leaving more than 200 people dead and thousands injured.