About 30 previously unknown stones discovered at Carahunge (the Armenian Stonehenge)

About 30 previously unknown stones with holes have been discovered at Carahunge or Zorats Karer (the Armenian Stonehenge).

Other stones of astronomical importance have also been found during the measurement works carried out jointly by the Byurakan Observatory and the Armenian National University of Architecture and Construction.

The team carried out computer scanning of the monument and the adjacent area, aerial photo-scanning of the area. All stones with holes were photographed and measured.

After the measurement results are summed up, astronomical calculations will begin based on new, highly accurate data.

Carahunge is a prehistoric archaeological site near the town of Sisian in the Syunik Province of Armenia. It is also often referred to as the “Armenian Stonehenge”.

The site is rich with stone settings, burial cists and standing stones. In total, 223 stones have been identified.