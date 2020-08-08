From Tavush to Beirut: Armenia to send 20,400 medical masks to Lebanon

The Armenian Tavush region will send 20,400 medical masks to Beirut.

“Tavush, which became the center of attention, care and humanity, was naturally one of the first to respond to the tragedy of brotherly Beirut, to bring its participation to the support of the Republic of Armenia to the friendly country and the Armenian community,” reads a post on the Facebook page of Tavush Governor’s Office.

The first plane, loaded with 12 tons medicine, medical equipment, food and other supplied, will head for Beirut tonight.

Two more planes will carry humanitarian aid to Lebanon next week.