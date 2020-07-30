Situation on border relatively calm: Azerbaijan fires from Igla-S and OSA-AK systems

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was relatively calm during the night and this morning, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

The Azerbaijani side violated the ceasefire 15 times, firing 120 shots in the direction of the Armenian positions.

Shooting was reported in the direction of the military positions located near the villages of Chinari, Aygedzor, Movses, Paravakar, Koti, Yeraskh, Areni and Zangakatun.

The enemy also fired from Igla-S and OSA-AK complexes (once from each).