Azerbaijanis attack Armenian-owned hookah bar in Cologne, Germany

A group of 20-30 masked people threw chairs around and smashed the windows of an Armenian-owned hookah lounge in the German city of Cologne on the night of July 24, Haypress informs, citing German media reports from July 28.



According to preliminary information, the men met in smaller groups before entering the bar at around midnight.



The Armenian owner of the bar revealed that one of the masked men who identified himself and the entire group as Azerbaijanis, asked him if he was Armenian.

The attackers then attempted to break into the hookah bar, breaking the bar windows with chairs.



The police said considerable damage to property had been caused, but provided no more details. Law enforcement authorities are also assuming the incident was politically motivated and are now investigating the matter.

Attacks against Armenians have been reported in different countries after the Azerbaijani side attempted an attack on Armenian border positions near Tavush on July 12. At least 12 Azerbaijani and 5 Armenian servicemen were killed in the clashes.