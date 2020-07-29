Rep. Pallone: Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises intended to increase tensions

Congressman Frank Pallone, founding Co-Chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, calls on U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and OSCE to heed warnings about Azerbaijan’s aggression.

“Recently announced Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises are intended to increase tensions and potential for conflict,” Rep. Pallone said in a Twitter post.

“Minsk Group must heed warnings about Azerbaijan’s aggression,” the Congressman said.

Ankara and Baku are planning large-scale military exercises from July 29 to Aug. 10 as part of the Agreement on Military Cooperation between both countries.