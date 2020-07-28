Armenians in Montevideo denounce Azerbaijani aggression

On Monday, July 27, the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) organized a protest in Montevideo, Uruguay, to denounce the attacks by Azerbaijan against Arm, Diaro Armenia reports.

“Armenia only wants peace,” the demonstrators chanted, displaying Armenian posters and flags at the Armenian Square. “In the 21st century, the Armenian people continue to be the victim of systematic attacks against the civilian population, simply because they are Armenians,” AYF said.

Sebastián Hagobian López, member of the International Relations Commission of the Broad Front Party, remarked that “being here is embracing the cause of truth, justice and peace.”

The Broad Front, as well as the National Party, which leads the ruling coalition in Uruguay, the Colorado Party and the March 26 Movement issued communiqués in which they called for peace on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Armenian community in Uruguay issued a statement that same day, in which they thanked the “quick response” of the Uruguayan political system in “rejection of the aggressor and solidarity with Armenia.”

“Once again, while Armenia was under attack, diverse voices from Uruguayan society honored that pacifist vocation and respectful of international law that has been the conduct of the Uruguayan State towards the world,” said the statement from the Armenian community.

“Our community is more than a hundred years old and has made memory one of its most precious traditions. It will never forget the gestures of solidarity of the Uruguayan people and their organizations towards our brothers in the Republic of Armenia and will continue to work tirelessly for the common good of our peoples ”.