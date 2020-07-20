Russia hopes for urgent settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan border situation, Kremlin says

Russia hopes that the situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan will settle as soon as possible, and the emotional background around this conflict will return to normal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Monday, commenting the information of the influence of this conflict on Moscow’s commercial sphere.

“We hope that this situation will be settled as soon as possible, and thus, the emotional background will also return to normal ,” the Kremlin representative said.

He noted that Many Armenians and Azerbaijanis reside in Moscow, “and all of them are law-abiding citizens of the Russian Federation, they all are the respected members of our community.”

“Yet it is obvious that the escalation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border cannot leave those citizens of ours indifferent, and, of course, they show their emotional reaction,” the spokesman noted.

He reiterated that Russia urges both sides to demonstrate restraint, to return immediately to the ceasefire regime and to halt all expressions of violence.

The situation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border escalated on July 12, but the situation has been relatively calm over the past two days.