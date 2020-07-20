100 Diaspora professionals to work for Armenian government

Starting in September, 100 Diaspora professionals from across the globe will be placed in over 20 different ministries/offices in Armenia for one year, Diaspora High Commissioner’s Office informs.

Haroutune, a graduate of Harvard University, Anahit, a graduate of Sorbonne University, and Aline, a graduate of Liverpool University – all with Master’s or higher degrees – are among the daspora professionals to work in Armenia’s government.

The program – designed, implemented and funded by the Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs – is the first large scale initiative in the history of the Republic of Armenia to invite diaspora Armenian professionals into our nation’s governance structures.