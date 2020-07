Armenia has reported 414 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 34,877.

The results of 1,219 tests have been negative.

According to the data of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 171 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 23,294.

Ten patients have died in the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 641, another 205 patients with coronavirus have died because of other diseases.

The number of active cases is 10,737.