Cher calls attention to Azerbaijan’s threat to bomb the Armenian nuclear power plant

Pop star Cher (Cherylin Sarkissian) has joined other celebrities in spotlighting the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

Cher has shared a post which reads “Azerbaijan threatens to bomb Armenian nuclear power station.”

“We need your help,” Cher said, calling to stop the Azerbaijani aggression, stop Azerbaijan and save Tavush.