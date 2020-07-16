Armenian villager injured by Azerbaijani drone strike

Aramayis Hovakimyan, 48, a resident of Chinari village, was wounded by an enemy combat drone, the Ministry of Defense informs.

The patient has a burn of about 10% of the body surface, multiple fractures of the femur, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health Alina Nikoghosyan informs.

Doctors initially assess his condition as severe but severe. Additional information on his condition will be provided.

The Spokesperson said everything is being done to properly organize medical care in the region. Due to the situation, the hospitals have been equipped with medical staff and necessary supplies.