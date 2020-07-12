Azerbaijan uses mortars and tanks as it resumes firing in the direction of Armenian defense posts

The Azerbaijani side has resumed the firing in the direction of Armenian defense posts from 82 mm mortars and a tank, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan informs.

“The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will be fully responsible for the escalation of the situation,” the Spokesperson said in a Facebook post.

Two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed, five were wounded in a failed attempt to violate the Armenian state border this afternoon.

At about 12:30 today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia, but the attack was repelled.

The Azerbaijani troops undertook a second attempt to capture an Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.