Two Azerbaijani soldiers killed, five wounded in an attempt to violate Armenia’s state border

Two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed, five were wounded in an attempt to violate the Armenian state border. Azerbaijani media outlets report the numbers, citing the country’s Ministry of Defense.

At about 12:30 today servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia, but the attack was repelled.

The Azerbaijani troops undertook a second attempt to capture the Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said.

No casualties were reported from the Armenian side.