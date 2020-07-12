Azerbaijani attempts to violate Armenia’s state border thwarted

The Azerbaijani side has tried twice to violate the Armenian state border near Tavush region, but the attempts have been thwarted.

“At about 12:30 today, servicemen of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, for reasons unknown to us, attempted to violate the state border of the Republic of Armenia in an UAZ vehicle in the direction of Tavush,” Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

After the warning of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani servicemen left the vehicle and returned to their positions, the Spokesperson said.

The Azerbaijani servicemen undertook a second attempt to capture the Armenian border post using artillery fire, but were forced to retreat, incurring loss in manpower.

No casualties have been reported from the Armenian side.