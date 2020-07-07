Armenia to produce 50,000 Kalashnikov rifles annually

Accompanied by Defense Minister David Tonoyan and Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan visited the Kalashnikov rifle factory in Armenia.

The Prime Minister toured the production plant of the AK-103 Kalashnikov rifle created on the base of the Neutron GAM CJSC and got acquainted with the production process.

The Prime Minister was informed that the factory will produce 50,000 rifles annually. It is planned to produce different nanofibers, as well as various items made of nanofiber.

In particular, optical-electronic devices and night thermal sights will be produced. Production will be launched after full testing, and the demand of the Armenian Ministry of Defense will be met within a year.

The agreement on the production of the famous Russian rifle in Armenia was signed in August 2018 by “Royalsys Engineering ltd” and “Kalashnikov” concern. Part of the product will be supplied to the Armenian Armed Forces, and the rest will be exported.

The Prime Minister also got acquainted with the upcoming programs of “Neutron GAM” CJSC. It was mentioned that the production of bullets by the factory has been transferred from Yerevan to the production area located in Kotayk region. After renovating the facilities and equipping them with modernized production lines, the production of 7.62×39 mm, 7.62×54 mm, 12.7 mm, 9×18 mm and 9×19 mm caliber bullets will start, as a result of which new jobs will be created..

Contracts worth about $24 million have been signed with Russia’s Spetsmashengineering OJSC for the purchase of modern and upgraded 7.62×39 mm, 7.62×54 mm, 12.7 mm caliber bullets.

Based on the base of the branch located in Kotayk region, it is planned to establish auto and armor repair factories.