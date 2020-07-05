Kanye West tweets he is “running for US President”

Kanye West has announced he is running for US president.

The American rap star posted a message to his 29.4 million Twitter followers in which he suggested he was entering the 2020 presidential race.

“We must now realize (sic) the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he wrote.

“I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

It’s not clear if West was serious about vying for the presidency four months before the vote takes place on 3 November, or if he had filed any official paperwork to appear on state election ballots.

Some West followers suspected some kind of publicity trick including that his next album might be called “2020Vision.

In 2015 Kanye West announced he would be running for president in 2020. The rapper made his announcement at the end of a speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.