Direct Los Angeles-Yerevan flight on July 11

A direct flight from Los Angeles to Yerevan is expected on July 11, the Armenian Consulate General informs.

Taking into account the situation on the aviation market due to COVID-19 and the large number of Armenians willing to return home, Cross Group will operate a direct Los Angeles- Yerevan charter flight at the request of the Consulate General of the Republic of Armenia in Los Angeles.

Citizens of the Republic of Armenia, foreigners with the right of permanent residence in the Republic of Armenia, as well as foreign citizens who have family members living in the Republic of Armenia (husband / wife / parent / child) can take a flight to Yerevan.

The flight will be operated by Boeing 767 aircraft of the European airline Icelandair, which is equipped with economy and business class seats. The plane will make a technical stop in Reykjavik for refueling, which will take one hour. The flight will take 15 hours, including the stop.

Those willing to purchase air tickets for this flight, can fill in the details on lax2evn.com. Air tickets can also be purchaaed from local travel agencies in Los Angeles.

The cost of an economy class air ticket is 1,350 USD, the business class ticket will cost 2,350 USD.

The air ticket for children aged 0-2 is $ 100.

The flight will be carried out in cooperation with the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of the Republic of Armenia, the Honorary Consul of Iceland in the Republic of Armenia, Narek Mkrtchyan, a member of the Armenian-Icelandic Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Festa Avia LLC.

In case of cancellation of the flight, the entire amount of the air ticket will be returned to the buyer within two weeks.