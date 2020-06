Huge fire has broken out near the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial. The cause of the fire is yet to be investigated.

“Investigation will reveal the causes of the fire, but huge firework were displayed in the area about half an hour ago,” Spokesman for the Yerevan City Hall Hakob Karapetyan writes on Facebook.

“Fireworks at restaurant are a serious problem for the city,” he said.

Photo and video by Ani Minasyan