SocietyTop

Mortars and shells: Made in Armenia

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 25, 2020, 00:30
Less than a minute

Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has shared photos of mortars and shells produced in Armenia.

“Made in Armenia with pride,” the Minister captioned the photos.

🇦🇲Հպարտությամբ արտադրված է Հայաստանում

Gepostet von Hakob Arshakyan am Mittwoch, 24. Juni 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close