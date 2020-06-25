Home | All news | Society | Mortars and shells: Made in Armenia SocietyTop Mortars and shells: Made in Armenia Siranush Ghazanchyan June 25, 2020, 00:30 Less than a minute Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has shared photos of mortars and shells produced in Armenia. “Made in Armenia with pride,” the Minister captioned the photos. 🇦🇲Հպարտությամբ արտադրված է ՀայաստանումGepostet von Hakob Arshakyan am Mittwoch, 24. Juni 2020 Show More Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Reddit VKontakte Share via Email Print