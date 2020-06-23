WWII veteran, 99, discharged from hospital after beating Covid-19

Mekhak Avetisyan, a 99-year-old veteran of the Great Patriotic War, was discharged from Sorb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center today. He was admitted to hospital in severe condition with confirmed coronavirus disease and double pneumonia.

“I don’t want to remember, let it be in the past,” he said and thanked doctors before leaving the hospital.

“They are young, but they are doing a good job. Let Armenia flourish and become a country of medical tourism, I say tourism, not business,” said Mekhak Avetisyan.