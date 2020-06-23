Raiola reportedly pressing Arsenal for Mkhitaryan-Kluivert deal

Agent Mino Raiola has been reportedly pressing Arsenal for Mkhitaryan-Kluivert deal.

Roma are eager to retain Mkhitaryan’s services on a full-time basis with a swap deal being their preferred route to his signature.

Justin Kluivert, 21, has been identified as a player that could tempt Arsenal into a deal, although the two clubs disagree about their respective values.

According to Calcio Mercato, Roma want Arsenal to lower their assessment of Mkhitaryan by €2million (£1.8m) so an agreement could be close.

Mino Raiola, who represents both players, has reportedly been pressing Arsenal in the ‘last few hours’ to meet Roma’s demands.

Mkhitaryan, who moved to Arsenal in January 2018 in, has provided six goals and four assists in 20 appearances across all competitions for Roma.

The player has admitted he would like to seal a permanent switch to Roma.

“Of course I would like to be at Roma next season, and not only next season, [but] for another few years,” he told the Futbol with Grant Wahl podcast.

“But I still have a contract with Arsenal and it’s not up to me. It’s up to Arsenal and Roma if they will agree the terms of the transfer fee.

“So my thinking is to train hard, to play hard and to look forward to what’s going to happen.

“Of course, if I’m not going to stay at Roma I have to go back to Arsenal, so I’m not complaining,

“Football life changes so quickly so you have to be ready to play wherever you are.

“If not in Rome, I’m going to go back and play for Arsenal, if not, I’m going to stay here and play for Roma.”