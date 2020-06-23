Artsakh President to donate his salary for charity

Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan has announced he will donate his salary for charity.

Every month the President will transfer 150 thousand drams to the Ivan Atayan Educational Foundation till the end of the year to provide scholarships to students who have advanced in natural science.

“I will direct the rest to the fund of the Union of Freedom Fighters of Artsakh, of which I am a member of the board, and I fully trust the transparency of the work of the structure. The money will be used to solve various social problems of disabled servicemen,” the President said in a Facebook post.

Harutyunyan said he has never received salary during his tenure as Prime Minister and State Minister and has transferred the sum to different charities.