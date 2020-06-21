Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan wins two Emmy Awards

Boston Globe’s Anush Elbakyan has won two Emmy awards for the documentary ‘Everything Is Changing’: Climate Change On Cape Cod. She has now received five Emmy awards.

“Beyond exited to win two Emmy Awards last night for the video documentary on climate change in Cape Cod,” she said on Facebook.

Elbakyan is the Senior Video Editor and the Video Director for the Boston Globe. She oversees the production and distribution of the Globe’s original video content, while also managing video business operations and leading the digital video strategy.

Elbakyan manages a team of video producers and coordinates the daily video news operation. She launched and served as executive producer for the political digital video series “Ground Game,” “Live Political Happy Hour” and the food series “Smart Cooks.”