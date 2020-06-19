Second Air Serbia flight carries humanitarian aid to Armenia

A second Air Serbia flight carried medical supplies and equipment to Armenia today. The first plane landed at Zvartnots International Airport on Thursday.

The agreement on the provision of humanitarian aid by Serbia to Armenia had been reached during the telephone conversations between the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić.

On June 18 the Acting Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Head of the General European Department, Ambassador Bojana Adamović Dragović and the Ambassador of Armenia to Serbia Ashot Hovakimian were at the airport to see the humanitarian aid off to Armenia.

On June 19 the official seeing-off ceremony of the 2nd aircraft took place with the participation of the Secretary General of the Presidential Administration of Serbia Nikola Selaković and the Ambassador of Armenia Ashot Hovakimian. One of the boxes carries a message from the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, which reads, “Help to Armenian people in difficult times, as a pledge for good future.”

Serbia is providing 10 artificial lung ventilation devises, 10 devises to monitor patients’ condition, 500 thousand surgical and 100 thousand protective masks, 25 thousand protective glasses, 25 thousand protective medical gear and other necessary items.