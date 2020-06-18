First plane with medical supplies and equipment from Serbia lands in Yerevan

The first plane from Serbia carrying medical supplies and equipment for Armenia landed at Zvartnots International Airport today.

Serbia has pledged to provide large-scale humanitarian assistance worth $1 million to support Armenia’s fight against coronavirus.

President Armen Sarkissian discussed the issue in a telephone conversation with his counterpart Alexander Vucic. It was noted that two special flights would carry a large number of medical supplies and equipment to Armenia.

In particular, Serbia is expected to send 10 artificial respiration devices, 10 monitors, 500,000 surgical and 100,000 respiratory masks, 25,000 protective goggles, 25,000 medical protective equipment and other necessary items.