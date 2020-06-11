SocietyTopVideo

Armenian woman, 91, applauded out of hospital after beating Covid-19

Siranush Ghazanchyan June 11, 2020, 13:53
Less than a minute

Roza Martirosyan, 91, has been discharged from Artashat medical center after beating Covid-19, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan informs on Facebook.

The woman, who has five children and 32 grandchildren and grand grandchildren, thanked the medical staff for the careful attitude.

A nurse herself, Roza Martirosyan has provided medical assistance to many in her neighborhood of Noragavit. She has also worked as tailor and promises to sew clothes for one of her doctors.

The woman does not know where she contracted the coronavirus, but says there were people infected in the neighborhood, even her grandson, who does not live with her.

The woman was applauded off out of hospital earlier today.

Արտաշատի բժշկական կենտրոնից դուրս գրվեց կորոնավիրուսից բուժված 91-ամյա Ռոզա Մարտիրոսյանը

Քիչ առաջ, Արտաշատի բժշկական կենտրոնից դուրս գրվեց կորոնավիրուսից բուժված 91-ամյա Ռոզա Մարտիրոսյանը: Նա իր երախտագիտությունը հայտնեց բժիշկներին և ասաց, որ իր նկատմամբ շատ ուշադիր են եղել և որ նման հոգատար բժշկություն ինքը ոչ մի տեղ չի տեսել:Ռոզա Մարտիրոսյանն ունի 5 երեխա, 32 թոռ ու ծոռ: Ասում է, որ ժամանակին քույրական տեխնիկումում է սովորել և իր բնակավայրում՝ Նորագավիթում, շատերին է բժշկական օգնություն ցուցաբերել: Բացի դա, նաև դերձակի մասնագիտություն ունի և իրեն բուժող բժիշկներից մեկին խոստացել է հագուստ կարել:Իսկ թե ումից է կորոնավիրուսով վարակվել, Ռոզա Մարտիրոսյանը չգիտի, բայց նշում է, որ հարևանների մեջ վարակվածներ եղել են, նույնիսկ թոռն է վարակվել, որն իր հետ չի բնակվում:Ռոզա Մարտիրոսյանը Արտաշատ բժշկական կենտրոնից դուրս գրվեց ներկաների ծափերի ներքո, իսկ հիվանդանոցի բակում նրան սպասում էին հարազատները:

Gepostet von Garik Sargsyan / Գարիկ Սարգսյան am Donnerstag, 11. Juni 2020
Show More
Back to top button
Close