Armenian woman, 91, applauded out of hospital after beating Covid-19

Roza Martirosyan, 91, has been discharged from Artashat medical center after beating Covid-19, Governor of Ararat province Garik Sargsyan informs on Facebook.

The woman, who has five children and 32 grandchildren and grand grandchildren, thanked the medical staff for the careful attitude.

A nurse herself, Roza Martirosyan has provided medical assistance to many in her neighborhood of Noragavit. She has also worked as tailor and promises to sew clothes for one of her doctors.

The woman does not know where she contracted the coronavirus, but says there were people infected in the neighborhood, even her grandson, who does not live with her.

The woman was applauded off out of hospital earlier today.