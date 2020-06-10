Estonia provides 30,000 euros to Children of Armenia Fund for fight against Covid-19

President Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid today.

The Presidents exchanged views on coronavirus-related situation in both countries, the measures to prevent and overcome it, and discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fight against the virus.

President Sarkissian thanked the President of Estonia for providing 30,000 euros to the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF), which will be directed to the fight against the epidemic and the purchase of appropriate medical supplies.

The Presidents also touched upon the development of bilateral relations, emphasizing the existence of great potential for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of technology, artificial intelligence, science, technology and education, including cooperation within the framework of the ATOM presidential initiative.

In this context, it was noted that President Armen Sarkissian’s official visit to Estonia in the fall will be a new impetus for deepening cooperation between the two friendly countries.