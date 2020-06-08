Chiefs of Armenia’s key defense and security structures dismissed, new appointments made

Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan will be appointed Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan informs in a Facebook post.

Colonel Argishti Kyaramyan will be appointed Director of the National Security Service.

Colonel Vahe Ghazaryan will be appointed Chief of Police.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to former Chief of the General Staff Artak Davtyan, former National Security chief Eduard Martirosyan and ex-Police chief Arman Sargsyan for their work and efforts.

The decisions will come into force after the President signs relevant decrees