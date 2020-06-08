Actor Armen Dzigarkhanyan hospitalized

People’s Artist of the USSR Armen Dzhigarkhanyan has been hospitalized in Moscow, his condition is assessed as satisfactory, the actor’s official representative Arthur Soghomonyan told TASS.

He said Dzhigarkhanyan was hospitalized on Sunday evening as he needed a set of specific preventive measures, procedures that he can get only in the hospital, but not at home.

“There is no stroke or heart attack, or Covid-19, he does not have any of these diseases, and has been very accurate. The first thing doctors did was to check his lungs, and everything is clean, there is no danger,” Soghomonyan said.

He hopes the actor will be discharged this week and will return to “normal life.”

Dzhigarkhanyan has been hospitalized six times over the past two years.