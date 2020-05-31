Children of former Azerbaijani security chief acquired luxury UK properties – – The Guardian

A string of luxury properties, including a £17m home near Harrods, were acquired by the children of Azerbaijan’s former security chief, an investigation has revealed, The Guardian reports.

Eldar Mahmudov was dismissed as national security minister by a presidential order in 2015. No official explanation was given for his removal.

According to The Guardian, caches of customer files hacked from the Cayman National Bank (Isle of Man) Ltd (CNBIOM) in November 2019, and subsequently published online, reveal that Mahmudov’s family has built up an estimated €100m business and property empire.

Almost all of its assets were acquired through companies linked to Mahmudov’s son, Anar, 36, and his daughter, Nargiz Mahmudova, 31.

The files reveal that in June 2016 a compliance manager at CNBIOM drafted an internal memo about a network of “connected entities” linked to Britannia Group Ltd that were all Mahmudov companies.

The investigation found that the Mahmudovs also own properties and companies in Majorca, Luxembourg and Lithuania.