Armenia’s Masha Mnjoyan impresses the jury at The Voice Australia

Masha Mnjoyan, winner of inaugural The Voice Armenia, debuted at the The Voice Australia today.

Masha earned a standing ovation after turning the chairs of all four judges during her blind audition.

She delivered a rousing rendition of Celine Dion’s All By Myself before picking Kelly Rowland of Destiny’s Child fame as her judge for the Australian version of The Voice.

Boy George, Delta Goodrem and Boy George all made impassioned pleas for her to join their team, however Mnjoyan ultimately picked Grammy Award-winner Rowland.

Masha's Song There's a reason Masha Mnjoyan is an All Star, what a performance! Gepostet von The Voice Australia am Sonntag, 31. Mai 2020

Masha is currently studying in Australia and has spent 18 months in the country. She first visited Australia in 2014 with a group of Armenian singers.

“From the very beginning I really loved the country, the cities, the people, my community, Australians – everything was amazing. I’ve been travelling for a long time, many different countries in Europe and America, but Australia was different from that,” she told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“In Armenia I won The Voice in 2013, it was my biggest success in my country, but at some point I thought it was not enough, I needed more, I did all that was possible in this country – a small, beautiful country, but the market is not as big as Australia. So I decided that, I love this country, I love the people, I have family here too, and I need to try, otherwise I’ll regret it,” the singer added.