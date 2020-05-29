Austrian Parliament unanimously ratifies the Armenia-EU Agreement

The National Council of the Parliament of the Republic of Austria unanimously ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU during the 34th plenary session today, the Armenian Embassy in Austria reports.

Speaking before the ratification, the head of the Austrian-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group, Gudrun Kugler (NDP) praised the recent democratic changes in Armenia, noting that Armenia and Austria share the same Christian values, and the ratification of the agreement will open up perspectives to further develop bilateral friendly relations.

She stressed that the Agreement is of great importance in establishing a strong legal basis for EU-Armenia cooperation. Kugler noted that the agreement can contribute to the stability and prosperity of the entire region. It will provide an opportunity to improve the investment and business environment, which will benefit Armenian and European companies, including small and medium enterprises.

Gudrun Kugler referred to the Mekhitarist Congregation in Vienna, noting that over the centuries it has been instrumental in preserving Armenian literature and publishing valuable scientific works, as it is one of the largest Armenian cultural centers in the world.

She also mentioned the Armenian Genocide, noting that every year at the Franz Werfel Monument in central Vienna, a tribute is paid to the memory of the 1.5 million innocent victims of the genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire. In this context, he referred to the novel “40 Days of Musa Dagh” by Austrian writer Franz Werfel.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Challenberg, Pamela Randy-Wagner (SPÖ), chairwoman of the Austrian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke in support of the agreement, as did the Austrian Liberal Party (FPÖ, Greens / Grüne, New Austria/NEOS factions.