First Republic Day celebrated at Armenian church in London

A closeդ Special Service to celebrate the Republic Day – the 102nd anniversary of the creation of the First Republic of Armenia took place in St Yeghishe Church in London, followed by the wreath-laying ceremony at the Armenian Khachkar, Armenia’s Embassy in the UK informs.

The service was led by the Primate of the Armenian Church in the United Kingdom and Ireland, His Grace Bishop Hovakim Manukyan with the participation of the representatives of the Armenian Embassy and the Chairman of the Armenian Community Council.