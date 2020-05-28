Armenian hospitals will secure 100 more intensive care beds for Covid-19 treatment

Armenia will reserve 100 more beds available for Covid-19 patients in the coming month, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan told a daily briefing today.

The Minister said they continue to expand the capacities to be able to provide treatment to all patients.

He said 316 patients are in serious condition, 53 are in critical state, 17 are on ventilation.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the potential sources of infection are everywhere – at workplace, in transport, in the street, in banks, public eateries, etc.

He said the situation is more than serious and urged to follow the anti-epidemic rules – war masks, disinfect hands and keep social distancing.

The Prime Minister also called to stop disseminating disinformation about wearing masks and the coronavirus generally.