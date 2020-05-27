Armenian Ambassador visits future premises of TUMO Kyiv

Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Tigran Seiranian visited the Arsenal factory (built in 1844) in Kyiv today. The building will soon host the TUMO Kyiv innovative educational center.

Construction works were halted due to Covid-19 pandemic, but are expected to resume in full in the coming days, the Ambassador said in a Facebook post.

Located in the vicinity of Arsenal metro station in downtown Kyiv, the building is expected to reopen as TUMO Kyiv in late 2020 or early 2021.

Amb. Seiranian thanked GlobalGenesic founder Arthur Garslyan, who is implementing the project and Norik Gevorgyan, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Armenia in Ternopil, one of the investors in the project.

“TUMO is the brand exported from Armenia that you proudly speak about,” Tigran Seiranian said.