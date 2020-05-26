Harry Potter author to release new children’s book online for free

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has announced that she will release her new children’s book Ickabog for free online, The Independent reports.

The 54-year-old said she wants to help children in lockdown or even those attending school stay entertained during the pandemic.

Two or three chapters will be released every weekday starting from 3:00pm this afternoon until 10 July.

Rowling has assured fans that they will not have to register to access the story. Instead, Ickabug will be made available on a new website set to be launched this afternoon.