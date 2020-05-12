Spanish woman, 113, becomes world’s oldest person to beat Covid-19

A 113-year-old woman, the oldest person living in Spain, has now become the oldest reported survivor of the coronavirus, The Daily Mail reports.

Maria Branyas, a mother-of-three, survived COVID-19 whilst in the Santa Maria del Tura care home where she lives in the city of Olot, eastern Spain.

Branyas was originally born in San Fransisco in the United States on March 4, 1907 and lived through the Spanish flu pandemic that swept the world in 1918 and 1919, killing an estimated 50 million people.

Maria is considered the oldest person in Spain by the Gerontology Research Group, a global group of researchers in various fields which verifies and tracks supercentenarians – people who have reached the age of 110.

She was isolated in her room in the care home as she fought the disease before finally testing negative.

Anyone over the age of 70 is considered to be at particular risk from the coronavirus, as is anyone with any underlying health conditions, making Branyas’ recovery even more remarkable.

Other people over the age of 100 to have survived the disease include a 107-year-old Dutch Woman, Cornelia Ras, who lives in a nursing home in which twelve people died, and a 104-year-old American, Bill Lapschies.

Zhang Guangfen, a 103-year-old woman from Wuhan where the virus is said to have originated from, is also a survivor.

A 94-year-old woman is so far the oldest person in Armenia to have survived the disease.