Minnesota State Senator authors resolution recognizing the independence of Artsakh

Siranush Ghazanchyan May 6, 2020, 03:04
Minnesota State Senator Mary Kiffmeyer has authored a resolution, S.R. 197, recognizing Artsakh’s independence, the Armenian Assembly of America reports.

“The resolution is a welcome and important symbolic gesture that acknowledges and supports the basic human rights of the people of Artsakh to live, self-govern, and prosper freely and securely, and at peace with her neighbors,” the Assembly said in a Facebook post.

“The resolution also serves as a reminder that the States of California, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, and Rhode Island have recognized the independence of the Republic of Artsakh,” the Assembly added.

